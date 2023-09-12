Will Shipley named to AFCA Good Works Team

CU Athletic Communications by

The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named to the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his charitable and philanthropic work in both the Clemson community and his home metro area of Charlotte. Shipley becomes the ninth member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018), Dabo Swinney (2019), Trevor Lawrence (2020) and Darien Rencher (2021). Clemson, Duke and Georgia are the only FBS programs to have placed a player or coach on the Good Works Team in five out of the last six years. Shipley donated five figures along with former teammate K.J. Henry to create the 1 CLEM5ON endowment in November 2022 to benefit Clemson University’s Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center and Clemson Athletics’ “Hear Her Roar” campaign. Through those beneficiaries, the endowment will help with minority student retention at Clemson as well as provide resources to Clemson Athletics’ women student-athletes. In May 2022, Shipley fundraised and presented a $10,000 check to Levine Children’s Hospital in his home metro area of Charlotte. He has continued to raise money for the hospital and has made visits to its young patients. He has also routinely volunteered his time as a mentor, guest speaker, general laborer and more for various schools and organizations, among them Weddington Elementary School, Clemson Elementary School, Ravenel Elementary School, Littlejohn Community Center, Helping Hands, Dabo’s All In Team Foundation, Coaches for Character and more. 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® Football Bowl Subdivision Name Pos. Cl. School Hometown Tyler Batty DE Jr. BYU Payson, Utah Will Shipley RB Jr. Clemson University Weddington, N.C. Ja’Mion Franklin DT R-Sr. Duke University Ridgely, Md. Mekhi Wingo DL Jr. LSU St. Louis, Mo. Jaylen Pate DL Gr. Northwestern University Chicago, Ill. Xavier McDonald LB Sr. U.S. Naval Academy St. Petersburg, Fla. Matthew Cindric OL R-Sr. University of California Sammamish, Wash. Ladd McConkey WR R-Jr. University of Georgia Chatsworth, Ga. Blake Corum RB Sr. University of Michigan Marshall, Va. Ethan Downs DE Jr. University of Oklahoma Weatherford, Okla. Gavin Bartholomew TE Jr. University of Pittsburgh Schuylkill Haven, Pa. Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and NAIA Name Pos. Cl. School Hometown Trent Maddox QB Jr. Ashland University Delaware, Ohio Reed Levi TE Gr. Benedictine College Kansas City, Mo. Evan Ginter OL Sr. Bethel University (Minn.) Chisago Lakes, Minn. Cameron Bannister SS Sr. Central College State Center, Iowa Josh Greene LS Sr. Dartmouth College Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Colton Hyble DE Sr. Grand Valley State University Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Spencer Uggla RB Sr. Johns Hopkins University Exton, Pa. KJ Williams RB Sr. Morningside University North Liberty, Iowa Juan Velarde P Sr. North Carolina Central University Anderson, S.C. Jimmy Buck WR Sr. Saint John’s University (Minn.) Orono, Minn. Mathias Bertram DB R-Jr. University of Idaho Albuquerque, N.M. Honorary Head Coach Name Mike Locksley, University of Maryland

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now