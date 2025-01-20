Where Clemson ranks in ESPN's 2025 'Way-Too-Early' Top 25

TigerNet Staff by

The 2024-25 college football season is officially in the books, and now it's on to a highly-anticipated 2025-26 campaign for the Clemson Tigers. ESPN released its 'Way-Too-Early' outlook for next season late Monday, ranking Clemson No. 7. "Maybe Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is doing it the right way, and we were all wrong," ESPN's Mark Schlabach said. "Swinney caught plenty of flak for not utilizing the transfer portal after his team's ugly 34-3 loss to Georgia in the opener. However, the Tigers rebounded to win another ACC title and reach the CFP. They'll undoubtedly be the team to beat in the league in 2025, with Klubnik, Williams, Woodaz, Parker, Woods and Miller all electing to return for another season. With Williams, Wesco and T.J. Moore coming back, Clemson's passing game might be even better. Finding a No. 1 tailback, after Mafah's eligibility ended and Jay Haynes tore his ACL in the ACC championship game, will be a priority in the spring. "The defense will have a new leader after Swinney fired coordinator Wes Goodwin and replaced him with Penn State's Tom Allen. And guess what? Clemson signed three players from the portal: edge rushers Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama) and Will Heldt (Purdue) and receiver Tristan Smith (Southeast Missouri State)." Right behind the ACC Tigers are the SEC Tigers that start the season in Death Valley, with LSU at No. 8. "After the Tigers lost at least three games for the third straight season under Brian Kelly, they seem to be all-in heading into 2025. LSU added more than a dozen players from the transfer portal, including defensive ends Patrick Payton (Florida State) and Jack Pyburn (Florida), receivers Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Barion Brown (Kentucky), offensive linemen Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) and Josh Thompson (Northwestern) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech)," Schlabach wrote. "Nussmeier threw for 4,043 yards with 29 touchdowns this past season, and his return might give LSU an edge over other SEC contenders. Rebuilding the offensive line and shoring up a defense that surrendered 24.3 points per game will be areas of focus in the offseason. It has to be better in 2025, right?" The Top 6 are Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia and Oregon. Also in the Top 10? Rival road trip South Carolina, at No. 10. More 2025 schedule foes include SMU (15) and Louisville (20). Elsewhere, On3's outlook is more wait-and-see with Clemson at No. 10, which still paces the ACC: Ari: Clemson’s season was solid given it ended with a trip to the ACC Championship Game, but the Tigers haven’t been what we became accustomed to expecting from Dabo Swinney. That could be changing. The Tigers being back quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive linemen T.J. Parker and Peter Woods, receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and linebacker Sammy Brown. Oh, and Swinney is using the portal now? Clemson may be on its way back. South Carolina is No. 8 there and LSU is No. 15. The next ACC team is Miami at No. 21, followed by SMU (22) and Georgia Tech (24). 247Sports' poll of analysts has the Tigers at No. 6 pre-preseason. "Tom Allen faces immense expectations as Clemson's new defensive coordinator, but the Tigers have the personnel to be one of the best units in the country. The same goes for the offensive side with Cade Klubnik back under center along with the ACC's pair of budding superstars at receiver coming off impressive freshman seasons. The Tigers are our early ACC favorite at 247Sports after all voters placed Clemson inside their top 10. This has the look of another potential playoff team for Dabo Swinney," said Brad Crawford. Texas leads that poll, followed by Georgia and Ohio State. South Carolina is ranked 18th, LSU is 12th, SMU is 10th, and Miami is 14th. More Clemson 'Too Early' ranks ESPN: 7 247Sports: 6 On3: 10 CBS (Dennis Dodd): 8 Sporting News: 7

