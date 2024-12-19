|
Where Clemson is in top college athletic programs valuations ranking
CNBC used some tools recently to assess a monetary valuation on where Clemson falls in the Top 75 athletic programs nationwide.
The ranking assessed Clemson at No. 16 overall with a $800 million valuation and $196 million in generated revenue. How CNBC got to the data: The information used to compile the valuations comes courtesy of Jason Belzer, publisher of AthleticDirectorU, who has advised universities on name, image and likeness deals and is now doing the same for athletic departments seeking private equity. AthleticDirectorU has an expansive database of college athletic program financials and information. The revenue figures are from the Department of Education’s Equity in Athletics Data Analysis and the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics for the fiscal year 2023. The list is reflective of the current enterprise value of each program, starting with a base revenue multiple of four for all institutions, and then adjusting the multiple for variables, including conference affiliation, estimated NIL spend, school subsidies, number of alumni and other factors that can catalyze future revenue growth and profitability. Ohio State paces the list with a $1.318 billion valuation, followed by Saturday football foe Texas, at $1.281 billion. Clemson is joined by common foes in the Top 30 in Stanford (No. 23; $687M), Florida State (No. 24; $673M), Duke (No. 26; $659M) and South Carolina (No. 30; $650M). CFP teams in CNBC Top 75 programs valuation Ohio State (1) - $1.318B Texas (2) - $1.281B Notre Dame (6) - $969M Georgia (7) - $950M Tennessee (9) - $940M Penn State (11) - $924M Clemson (16) - $800M Oregon (17) - $780M Indiana (28) - $653M SMU (65) - $327M Arizona State (68) - $279M Boise State (72) - $176M
CFP teams in CNBC Top 75 programs valuation
Ohio State (1) - $1.318B
Texas (2) - $1.281B
Notre Dame (6) - $969M
Georgia (7) - $950M
Tennessee (9) - $940M
Penn State (11) - $924M
Clemson (16) - $800M
Oregon (17) - $780M
Indiana (28) - $653M
SMU (65) - $327M
Arizona State (68) - $279M
Boise State (72) - $176M
