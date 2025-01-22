Where Clemson is in early 2025 Playoff predictions

TigerNet Staff

The confetti has just been cleared from the 2024-25 National Championship Game, but eyes are already looking forward to the next campaign, where Clemson is a favorite to make consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. At Rivals, Clemson is slated to win the ACC and grab the No. 3 automatic bye spot: There has been so much talk about Clemson falling off but the Tigers were back in the College Football Playoff and they have a team coming back good enough to win the national championship. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is a huge piece with receiver Bryant Wesco on offense but others will have to step up. Clemson’s defense will be one of the best in the country especially up front where Peter Woods and T.J. Parker return and Purdue transfer Will Heldt is coming in. Former five-star linebacker Jeremiah Alexander transferred from Alabama and might just need a fresh start to reach his potential. Projecting out, Clemson would face the winner between Penn State and Alabama in the Orange Bowl. Miami is a second ACC team projected in the field as well as a 9-seed. Over at Athlon, Clemson is also predicted a 3-seed as the ACC champ. Athlon also projects the same next-round potential foes and advances the Nittany Lions on to meet the Tigers in the Orange, where they see Penn State pulling off the seed upset. Ohio State and Texas are picked to meet in the final. Clemson is seeking back-to-back CFP tries for the first time since the run from 2015-20 and advancement to a national title game for the first time since the 2019 season. Early CFP projections Rivals: 3-seed Clemson v. 6-seed Penn State or 11-seed Alabama in Orange Bowl Athlon: 3-seed Clemson v. 6-seed Penn State in Orange Bowl

