WATCH: The Manningcast places giant forehead on Trevor Lawrence

During the interview, the ESPN producers placed a giant forehead and a fresh haircut on a picture of Lawrence, making him look more like a slight doppelganger to NFL icon Peyton Manning.

"That's brutal. I don't even fit in the frame," Lawrence said about his longer neck and bigger forehead.

"They gave you my neck and forehead and the hair as well," Peyton said.

"I need to fully commit to it," Lawrence said about honoring Manning with a new look. "Maybe that's an offseason thing."

Check out the funny clip below:

What if @Trevorlawrencee had a Peyton Manning haircut? 😅 pic.twitter.com/q336dqgb1l — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2023

Check out the full interview below: