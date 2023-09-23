WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson had a tough 31-24 overtime home loss to Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 25-of-38 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Klubnik met with the media following the game and took responsibility for throwing the ball on third and one in overtime (option play) that didn't work. "Just gotta know it’s third-and-1, don’t worry about that (3 on 2 on the outside), screens get iffy on short downs. Hand the ball off and go get the first. That’s my fault." "We should have run the ball," he said. "That’s one me. Not on the coaches." Check out the full interview below:

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas, running back Phil Mafah and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter also talked to the media:

