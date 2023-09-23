CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT

WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 23 16:34

Clemson had a tough 31-24 overtime home loss to Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 25-of-38 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

Klubnik met with the media following the game and took responsibility for throwing the ball on third and one in overtime (option play) that didn't work.

"Just gotta know it’s third-and-1, don’t worry about that (3 on 2 on the outside), screens get iffy on short downs. Hand the ball off and go get the first. That’s my fault."

"We should have run the ball," he said. "That’s one me. Not on the coaches."

Check out the full interview below:

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas, running back Phil Mafah and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter also talked to the media:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to overtime loss to Florida State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to overtime loss to Florida State
Swinney says Clemson OL out for the season
Swinney says Clemson OL out for the season
WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
WATCH: Seminole players celebrate by taking sod from Death Valley
WATCH: Seminole players celebrate by taking sod from Death Valley
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 30) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 Jacs
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 gat1ger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 COTIGER1®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 JB71
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 HHSTiger
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT***
 chipbiii
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT***
 chipbiii
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 George_Santos MD
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 Murphman2001
spacer It shouldn't have been an option***
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 rivercat
spacer Cade showing his character
 orangecrushed
spacer Re: Cade showing his character
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 85tiger2012®
spacer Ship probably appreciates CK's choice to
 strodetiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Klubnik reacts to loss to FSU, takes responsibility on 3rd and 1 throw in OT
 ZeeGantt®
spacer At least for me, team character & Integrity will always
 iTiger®
spacer And CDS remains the generational and inspirational
 iTiger®
Read all 30 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week