WATCH: Clemson players react to win over South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson won their 8th win out of their last nine against South Carolina on Saturday night with the 16-7 road victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. After the victory, Clemson teammates Cade Klubnik, Xavier Thomas, Khalil Barnes, Jonathan Weitz and Will Putnam spoke to the media and gave their reactions to getting the all-important rivalry win. Check out their interviews below:

