|
WATCH: Clemson players react to win over South Carolina
2023 Nov 26 00:31- -
Clemson won their 8th win out of their last nine against South Carolina on Saturday night with the 16-7 road victory at Williams-Brice Stadium.
After the victory, Clemson teammates Cade Klubnik, Xavier Thomas, Khalil Barnes, Jonathan Weitz and Will Putnam spoke to the media and gave their reactions to getting the all-important rivalry win. Check out their interviews below:
After the victory, Clemson teammates Cade Klubnik, Xavier Thomas, Khalil Barnes, Jonathan Weitz and Will Putnam spoke to the media and gave their reactions to getting the all-important rivalry win.
Check out their interviews below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now