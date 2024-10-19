WATCH: Virginia vs Clemson highlights

TigerNet Staff

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers handled their business at home with a 48-31 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. Cade Klubnik overcame 1 interception and finished with 337 total yards on 23-25 passing with 3 touchdown tosses for Dabo Swinney's club. Phil Mafah was once again the workhorse for the Tigers and finished the game with 100 total yards on 18 rushes with 2 scores. Anthony Colandrea completed 15-26 passes for 159 yards with 2 touchdown passes and Tony Muskett came in and threw 2 TD passes as well, but the Wahoos came up short in head coach Tony Elliott's 1st matchup against his old team as a head coach.

