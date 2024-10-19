CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Virginia vs Clemson highlights

by - 2024 Oct 19 16:52

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers handled their business at home with a 48-31 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. Cade Klubnik overcame 1 interception and finished with 337 total yards on 23-25 passing with 3 touchdown tosses for Dabo Swinney's club. Phil Mafah was once again the workhorse for the Tigers and finished the game with 100 total yards on 18 rushes with 2 scores.

Anthony Colandrea completed 15-26 passes for 159 yards with 2 touchdown passes and Tony Muskett came in and threw 2 TD passes as well, but the Wahoos came up short in head coach Tony Elliott's 1st matchup against his old team as a head coach.

Swinney explains why he put the starters back late in the fourth quarter against UVA
Tony Elliott explains why his player lost his mind before ejection against Clemson
WATCH: Tony Elliott reacts to loss to Clemson
