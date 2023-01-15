|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence celebrating epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House
Waffles for the win!
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led his team to an improbable comeback against the Chargers in the 31-30 playoff win on Saturday night.
Lawrence had 288 passing yards with four touchdown passes and four interceptions in the wild victory.
To celebrate, Lawrence and a few friends went to the local Waffle House to get a well-deserved late-night meal.
No word yet if his hashbrowns were covered and smothered or if he had the patty melt with fries. What's your go-to meal at Waffle House?
Check out his visit to Waffle House below:
Trevor Lawrence hit up the local Waffle House after last night's massive comeback playoff win vs. the Chargers 😂🧇— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2023
🎥: cashtom | IG pic.twitter.com/R8MSETR91M
Just got sent this from Jacksonville.— Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) January 15, 2023
Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House!#Jags #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/c6oYI7SAjv