CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence celebrating epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence celebrating epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, January 15, 2023, 12:43 PM

Waffles for the win!

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led his team to an improbable comeback against the Chargers in the 31-30 playoff win on Saturday night.

Lawrence had 288 passing yards with four touchdown passes and four interceptions in the wild victory.

To celebrate, Lawrence and a few friends went to the local Waffle House to get a well-deserved late-night meal.

No word yet if his hashbrowns were covered and smothered or if he had the patty melt with fries. What's your go-to meal at Waffle House?

Check out his visit to Waffle House below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Georgia offensive lineman, recruiting staffer pass away in car wreck
Georgia offensive lineman, recruiting staffer pass away in car wreck
Deshaun Watson's 100K truck stolen
Deshaun Watson's 100K truck stolen
Unflinching Lawrence guides incredible comeback to advance in NFL playoffs
Unflinching Lawrence guides incredible comeback to advance in NFL playoffs
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence celebrating epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence celebrating epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest