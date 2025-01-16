CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: New Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen on ACC PM

WATCH: New Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen on ACC PM
by - 2025 Jan 16 16:45

Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen joined ACC PM on Wednesday to discuss his move from Penn State to Clemson.

Allen also discussed his early impressions of the Clemson defensive roster and his overall coaching philosophy.

Watch it below:

Video breakdown:

1. **Introduction of Tom Allen as Clemson's New Defensive Coordinator (00:00-00:32):**

2. **Family Considerations in Accepting the Role (00:32-01:29):**

3. **Reflections on Time at Penn State (01:29-02:32):**

4. **Initial Impressions of Clemson’s Defensive Roster (02:32-03:27):**

5. **Coaching Philosophy and Leadership Style (03:27-04:46):**

6. **Reflections on the Transition from Head Coach to Defensive Coordinator (04:46-05:11):**

7. **Clemson’s Slide Tradition (05:11-05:37):**

8. **Closing remarks (05:37-06:08):**

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: New Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen on ACC PM
WATCH: New Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen on ACC PM
Clemson placed highly in early 'way-too-early' rankings
Clemson placed highly in early 'way-too-early' rankings
Longtime pro executive tapped to lead Clemson athletics revenue arm
Longtime pro executive tapped to lead Clemson athletics revenue arm
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts