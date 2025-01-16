WATCH: New Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen on ACC PM

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen joined ACC PM on Wednesday to discuss his move from Penn State to Clemson. Allen also discussed his early impressions of the Clemson defensive roster and his overall coaching philosophy. Watch it below:

Video breakdown:

1. **Introduction of Tom Allen as Clemson's New Defensive Coordinator (00:00-00:32):**

2. **Family Considerations in Accepting the Role (00:32-01:29):**

3. **Reflections on Time at Penn State (01:29-02:32):**

4. **Initial Impressions of Clemson’s Defensive Roster (02:32-03:27):**

5. **Coaching Philosophy and Leadership Style (03:27-04:46):**

6. **Reflections on the Transition from Head Coach to Defensive Coordinator (04:46-05:11):**

7. **Clemson’s Slide Tradition (05:11-05:37):**

8. **Closing remarks (05:37-06:08):**

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now