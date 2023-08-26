WATCH: Justyn Ross makes impressive TD catch against Browns

During Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Ross caught a nice fade throw by backup quarterback Shane Buechele for the touchdown.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during the television broadcast that "we are expecting big things from Justyn Ross this year."

Check out the impressive catch below:

Video: #Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with another pre-season TD! 🔥



Very easy guy to root for.pic.twitter.com/3DW7EyFtY9 https://t.co/AK3mR4FIxS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

All Justyn Ross 2023 preseason catches. pic.twitter.com/pRyyuQwnLE — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) August 26, 2023