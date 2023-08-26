CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Justyn Ross makes impressive TD catch against Browns

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 26, Sat 14:08

Kansas City receiver Justyn Ross continues to impress this preseason.

During Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Ross caught a nice fade throw by backup quarterback Shane Buechele for the touchdown.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during the television broadcast that "we are expecting big things from Justyn Ross this year."

Check out the impressive catch below:

