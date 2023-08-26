|
WATCH: Justyn Ross makes impressive TD catch against Browns
Kansas City receiver
Justyn Ross continues to impress this preseason.
During Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Ross caught a nice fade throw by backup quarterback Shane Buechele for the touchdown. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during the television broadcast that "we are expecting big things from Justyn Ross this year." Check out the impressive catch below: Video: #Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with another pre-season TD! 🔥 Hype him up‼️#EasyToCelebrate | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/mInwPRKLuR All Justyn Ross 2023 preseason catches. pic.twitter.com/pRyyuQwnLE This preseason, we’ve seen Justyn Ross…
Very easy guy to root for.pic.twitter.com/3DW7EyFtY9 https://t.co/AK3mR4FIxS
- Create 1v1 separation with route running
- Break tackles after the catch
- Find the right space in zone coverage
We were just missing the contested catch to top it all off. He’s checked all the boxes
Video: #Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with another pre-season TD! 🔥
Hype him up‼️#EasyToCelebrate | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/mInwPRKLuR— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023
All Justyn Ross 2023 preseason catches. pic.twitter.com/pRyyuQwnLE— 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) August 26, 2023
This preseason, we’ve seen Justyn Ross…
