WATCH: Josh Heupel, Tennessee players react to win over Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and a few players were part of Friday's postgame press conference following their 31-14 victory over Clemson.

Heupel was proud of all the success his team had this season.

"I think we've beaten three out of the last four national champions during the course of this season," Heupel said. "11-win season, which hasn't been done since 2001. There are so many positive things, and so much momentum inside of our program that the entire country, our players, our fan base, and recruits, can see the trajectory of where Tennessee is and where it's going. Tonight is a big night."