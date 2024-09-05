WATCH: Game preview of No. 25 Clemson vs. Appalachian State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following game preview of No. 25 Clemson against App State on Saturday night (8 pm/ACCN), courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: The No.25 Tigers will be looking to get back on the winning track against arguably the most dangerous team in the Group of Five, Appalachian State. The Tigers have won all five of their previous matchups against the Mountaineers. App will be no easy out, they have 96 wins since 2014, which ranks 6th nationally. Their last eight matchups versus Power 4 competition have been decided by 7 points or less. Clemson is 34-9 after a loss in the Dabo Swinney era, and have won 20 consecutive home openers. The 8:00 PM kickoff time also is a staple of the Tigers, as they have won 20 consecutive home games at night in Death Valley. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and App St. Head Coach Shawn Clark get you ready for this uber intriguing matchup.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now