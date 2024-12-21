WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on Cade Klubnik, Quinn Ewers in high school

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football Playoff showdown between Clemson and Texas is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on TNT. This marks the first-ever football matchup between the Tigers and the Longhorns. However, starting quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Quinn Evers have faced off in high school back in Texas. Check out ESPN's College GameDay feature highlighting their high school playing days: Back in 2020, Texas QB Quinn Ewers faced off against his current teammate Michael Taaffee and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik in the Texas 6A D-1 State Championship Game.



The players told @JenLada how words were exchanged then, but they're excited to face off again, now in the CFP 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zCBuDm949N — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 21, 2024

