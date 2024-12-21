CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on Cade Klubnik, Quinn Ewers in high school

WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on Cade Klubnik, Quinn Ewers in high school
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 21 11:49

The College Football Playoff showdown between Clemson and Texas is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on TNT.

This marks the first-ever football matchup between the Tigers and the Longhorns.

However, starting quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Quinn Evers have faced off in high school back in Texas.

Check out ESPN's College GameDay feature highlighting their high school playing days:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Texas Playoff game
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Texas Playoff game
WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on Cade Klubnik, Quinn Ewers in high school
WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on Cade Klubnik, Quinn Ewers in high school
Tigers impressive in win over Rainbow Wahine
Tigers impressive in win over Rainbow Wahine
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts