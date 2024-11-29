WATCH: ESPN analyst prediction, biggest questions with Clemson-South Carolina game

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy did a breakdown of the biggest questions for one of the biggest games of the week, No. 12 Clemson hosting No. 15 South Carolina at noon on ESPN. He also offered his prediction on the matchup at the end. "I'm taking South Carolina. I don't think Clemson has seen anything like they're going to see on Saturday from this defensive front," McElroy said, "especially with the concerns on the offensive line. I don't think it's a very good matchup for the Clemson Tigers."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now