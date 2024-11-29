CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Greg McElroy is watching to see if Clemson's O-line will hold up versus South Carolina's pressure-heavy group.
WATCH: ESPN analyst prediction, biggest questions with Clemson-South Carolina game
by - 2024 Nov 29 15:10

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy did a breakdown of the biggest questions for one of the biggest games of the week, No. 12 Clemson hosting No. 15 South Carolina at noon on ESPN.

He also offered his prediction on the matchup at the end.

"I'm taking South Carolina. I don't think Clemson has seen anything like they're going to see on Saturday from this defensive front," McElroy said, "especially with the concerns on the offensive line. I don't think it's a very good matchup for the Clemson Tigers."

