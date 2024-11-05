WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins scores two touchdowns in overtime win over Bucs

Former Tigers standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now getting footballs thrown to him by Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City since a recent trade shipped him to the Chiefs from the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins had eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Monday Night Football 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After his first touchdown in the endzone, Hopkins paid tribute to the movie Remember the Titans (his former team too) with his celebration.

Hopkins told reporters after the game he is continuing to build chemistry with Mahomes.

”[It’s] communication,” he explained. “[We’re] talking through our practice [and] talking in the locker room — just communicating every day about looks that we see. [It’s] me just picking his brain, asking him what he likes. And when I’m not out there taking a rep, I’m always learning — just seeing how he does things.”

Check out the highlights below: