WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins reacts to making it to a Super Bowl
Former Tiger DeAndre "Nuk" Hopkins has finally achieved a career milestone, earning a trip to the Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday.
Hopkins was asked how much it means to him to finally play in the championship game. "I've been down and a lot of people have written me off," Hopkins said to an on-field reporter after the win. "Twelves years in the league and I got traded for some pennies in my prime." In October, Hopkins was traded from the Titans to the Chiefs for a conditional fifth-round pick. Hopkins expressed gratitude to the Chiefs for believing in him. "I just want to thank the organization for giving me a shot. They knew I could still go out there and make plays when I needed to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football." This season, he recorded 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns. A likely NFL Hall of Famer, Hopkins has built an impressive pro career with 984 catches, 12,965 yards, and 83 touchdowns. Now, D-Hop can add a Super Bowl appearance to his resume. DeAndre Hopkins has waited his whole career to get to a Super Bowl. He’s now there. pic.twitter.com/n20GKS5XvW Means more than football. pic.twitter.com/Ve55L9NxtS
DeAndre Hopkins has waited his whole career to get to a Super Bowl. He’s now there. pic.twitter.com/n20GKS5XvW— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 27, 2025
Means more than football. pic.twitter.com/Ve55L9NxtS— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2025
