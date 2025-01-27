WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins reacts to making it to a Super Bowl

Hopkins was asked how much it means to him to finally play in the championship game.

"I've been down and a lot of people have written me off," Hopkins said to an on-field reporter after the win. "Twelves years in the league and I got traded for some pennies in my prime."

In October, Hopkins was traded from the Titans to the Chiefs for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Hopkins expressed gratitude to the Chiefs for believing in him.

"I just want to thank the organization for giving me a shot. They knew I could still go out there and make plays when I needed to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football."

This season, he recorded 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

A likely NFL Hall of Famer, Hopkins has built an impressive pro career with 984 catches, 12,965 yards, and 83 touchdowns.

Now, D-Hop can add a Super Bowl appearance to his resume.

DeAndre Hopkins has waited his whole career to get to a Super Bowl. He’s now there. pic.twitter.com/n20GKS5XvW — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 27, 2025