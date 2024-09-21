WATCH: Dave Doeren reacts to blowout loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren was visibly frustrated as he talked to the media following his team's 59-35 blowout loss to No. 19 Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday. “Explosive plays. Guys are not talking well," Doeren said about his shaky defense. "Guys playing soft in coverage. Just not aggressive. We were back on our heels, and I don’t know why. Obviously, they had a bye week to add some things. We didn't use the rules of our system well. We have to be better than that." Doeren claimed that a Clemson player spit first during a heated exchange, which resulted in North Carolina State offensive lineman Anthony Belton being ejected in the second quarter. He also said that his team was "never in this game" after scoring 35 points in mostly garbage time. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is now 9-2 against Doeren after this latest win. Check out his interview below:

North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey and linebacker Caden Fordham were also available for a quick interview with the media:

