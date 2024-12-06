WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates latest on Tigers going into ACC championship

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference on Friday at Bank of America Stadium previewing Saturday night's ACC title matchup with SMU. “First of all, just excited to be here and be a part of this great game at this great venue. What an awesome opportunity to come up here and play in this stadium,” Swinney said. “Just thankful for the blessing to be in the game. It's one of the things I told our team, just I have a great appreciation for the experience that not everybody gets. To be able to experience being in a game like this is a real blessing, and I'm thankful for it. It's something when I was a player I dreamed about, and I got a chance to experience that as a player, played in the first ever championship game, in the SEC Championship in '92, and to win a National Championship as a player. “As a young assistant coach, this is what you dream about, to be in championship games. So to have an opportunity to do this, I just really appreciate it. Again, I'm just thankful for it. I probably have probably more appreciation now than I ever have just because there's 17 teams in this league, and to be one of two, I just know how hard it is to get to this podium. So I just greatly appreciate the opportunity, and I'm proud of our team to be one of two teams to get here outright is awesome. It's been just a fun time getting a chance to prepare. This is two great teams that are going to battle it out for one trophy. Congratulations to Rhett and SMU. We actually have the same agent, so we've had some fun with that this week. Those guys have been kind of quiet, but I got a lot of respect for him. What an awesome job that he has done this year.” Check out the full presser below:

