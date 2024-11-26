WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews South Carolina, talks CFP implications, NIL landscape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday's rivalry matchup with South Carolina (noon/ESPN):

Swinney also talked about the new NIL landscape and how it will look like in the future.

"At Clemson, we’re gonna be as good as anybody out there," Swinney said. "Nobody will have more money than what we will have the opportunity (with the revenue share)."

