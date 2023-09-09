WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-game press conference after win over Charleston Southern

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media following his team's 66-17 blowout victory against Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.

Swinney’s 100th home game was today and one of his goals was to put the “death” in Death Valley. Now 92-8 at home. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 9, 2023

Swinney says Troy Stellato has hung in. Football teaches endurance and breeds toughness and Stellato has got that and matured and built humility. Has the mindset that you want to see. Game could be wind in his sails. “No question he can help us.” — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 9, 2023

Swinney says Jeadyn Lukus has taken a step. Right there with Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 9, 2023

Swinney liked getting the younger players on defense out there and saw development. Helpful with a long season. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 9, 2023

Swinney: Really proud of how the offense responded in the second half. Played well outside of a couple mistakes, which is what happened last week. Hopefully it will grow confidence as the games get tougher. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 9, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest