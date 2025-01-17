|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on why Tom Allen was the right choice for Clemson
In a recent Fox Carolina interview, Clemson head Coach Dabo Swinney said he hired Tom Allen as Clemson's new defensive coordinator based on his strong leadership, deep coaching background, and alignment with the program's defensive philosophy and core values like faith and family.
Swinney says he is confident Allen's experience will help maintain Clemson’s high standards for the defense. Watch the full interview below:
Swinney says he is confident Allen's experience will help maintain Clemson’s high standards for the defense.
Watch the full interview below:
Video Summary:
1. **Introduction of Tom Allen** (00:00–00:29)
2. **Selection Process and Timing** (00:29–00:58)
3. **Criteria for Selection** (00:58–01:29)
4. **Alignment in Values** (01:29–01:58)
5. **High Expectations at Clemson** (01:58–02:30)
6. **Focus for Allen Moving Forward** (02:30–02:59)
7. **Preparation for Upcoming Season** (02:59–03:24)
8. **Closing Remarks** (03:24–end)
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now