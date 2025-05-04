WATCH: Dabo Swinney interviewed on sidelines at UFL game

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continued his offseason touring around the country at sporting events at the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas United Football League game on Sunday in Birmingham. FOX caught up with him on the sidelines to talk about the upcoming season, UFL football and Tiger alums in it and more: "Tigers on the board today baby! It's good to see. I'm proud of them all."



Dabo Swinney is here in Birmingham supporting @ClemsonFB players on the @USFLStallions 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BtiGyCYyeY — UFLonFOX (@UFLonFOX) May 4, 2025 The Amari Rodgers' TD mentioned: 43-yard TD for Rodgers 😮‍💨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/dJHnxHcCM1 — B2B2B CHAMPION STALLIONS 🏆🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) May 4, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!