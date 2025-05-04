|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interviewed on sidelines at UFL game
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continued his offseason touring around the country at sporting events at the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas United Football League game on Sunday in Birmingham.
FOX caught up with him on the sidelines to talk about the upcoming season, UFL football and Tiger alums in it and more: "Tigers on the board today baby! It's good to see. I'm proud of them all." The Amari Rodgers' TD mentioned: 43-yard TD for Rodgers 😮💨
Dabo Swinney is here in Birmingham supporting @ClemsonFB players on the @USFLStallions 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BtiGyCYyeY
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/dJHnxHcCM1
