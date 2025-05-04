sports_football
FOX caught up with Dabo Swinney on the sidelines to talk about the upcoming season, UFL football and Tiger alums in it and more:
FOX caught up with Dabo Swinney on the sidelines to talk about the upcoming season, UFL football and Tiger alums in it and more:

WATCH: Dabo Swinney interviewed on sidelines at UFL game
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continued his offseason touring around the country at sporting events at the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas United Football League game on Sunday in Birmingham.

FOX caught up with him on the sidelines to talk about the upcoming season, UFL football and Tiger alums in it and more:

The Amari Rodgers' TD mentioned:

