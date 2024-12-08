WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik react to winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik (won the MVP of the game) talked to the media after the 34-31 ACC title win over SMU on Saturday night. "I'm proud of our team, happy for our fans, and congratulations to SMU," Swinney said. "As I said on the field, I'm just thankful that the good Lord blessed us with a moment like that. It's pretty special when you experience something like we just experienced on the field and in the locker room. It's amazing and special. "I'm thankful and look forward to our seventh playoff. It's our eighth championship in 10 years, our seventh CFP, and the highest graduation rate in the country to go along with it. I'm really happy. I'm proud of our program's consistency, who these guys are, and how they believe in all things Clemson." Check out their postgame presser below:

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says “thank you Jesus” after his team won the ACC Championship.



