WATCH: Clemson vs. SMU condensed game replay (24 minutes)

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the condensed game replay of Clemson's epic 34-31 ACC title win over SMU on Saturday night:

Video Description: Clemson prevailed over SMU in a thrilling 20th ACC Championship Football Game presented by Geico. After SMU put together a masterful drive to tie the game at 31 each with just 16 seconds remaining, Clemson’s Adam Randall returned the kickoff 41 yards, setting up a Cade Klubnik completion to Antonio Williams which gave kicker Nolan Hauser a 56-yard attempt for the win as the clock expired. Hauser nailed it to give the Tigers the 34-31 win in the 2024 ACC Football Championship game. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. caught 8 passes for 143 yards and 2 of the Tigers’ touchdowns. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings completed 32 of 51 passes for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown. SMU RB Brashard Smith rushed for 113 yards and hauled in 6 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now