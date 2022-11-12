WATCH: Clemson receives ACC Atlantic trophy in locker room

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson football team took care of business with a 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

The win secured them the outright ACC Atlantic division title and a trip to Charlotte for the upcoming ACC title matchup, likely against No. 15 North Carolina.

Following the win against the Cards in the locker room, an ACC representative handed Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney the ACC Atlantic trophy.

Check out the short clip below:

see y’all in Charlotte 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ja6sHCgxG7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022