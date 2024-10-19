|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Virginia
They win, they dance.
No. 10 Clemson handled their business in front of their passionate home fans with a 48-31 victory over Virginia on Saturday afternoon. Clemson has now started 5-0 in conference play for the eighth time under head coach Dabo Swinney. After the win, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room by dancing as a group. Check it out below: WE WIN, WE DANCE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7CQquowC7
No. 10 Clemson handled their business in front of their passionate home fans with a 48-31 victory over Virginia on Saturday afternoon.
Clemson has now started 5-0 in conference play for the eighth time under head coach Dabo Swinney.
After the win, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room by dancing as a group.
Check it out below:
WE WIN, WE DANCE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7CQquowC7— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 19, 2024
