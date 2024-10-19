CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Virginia

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 19 17:37

They win, they dance.

No. 10 Clemson handled their business in front of their passionate home fans with a 48-31 victory over Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson has now started 5-0 in conference play for the eighth time under head coach Dabo Swinney.

After the win, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room by dancing as a group.

Check it out below:

