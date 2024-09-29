|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Stanford
Clemson routed Stanford 40-14 inside Death Valley on Saturday night.
After the victory, the Tigers went into their locker room to celebrate the victory. Check out some of their dancing below: We win 🤝 We dance pic.twitter.com/krmcMNSoCk
After the victory, the Tigers went into their locker room to celebrate the victory.
Check out some of their dancing below:
We win 🤝 We dance pic.twitter.com/krmcMNSoCk— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 29, 2024
