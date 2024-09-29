CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Stanford

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 29 00:06

Clemson routed Stanford 40-14 inside Death Valley on Saturday night.

After the victory, the Tigers went into their locker room to celebrate the victory.

Check out some of their dancing below:

