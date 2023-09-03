|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik shows off incredible accuracy in Rhoback commercial
2023 Sep 3 11:01- -
Clemson starting quarterback
Cade Klubnik inked a multi-year endorsement deal last month with Rhoback, a popular activewear brand based out of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Rhoback recently posted a short clip of Klubnik throwing three perfect strikes into a jug machine and then catching them back one-handed. Here is Klubnik's Commission Link that will offer new customers 15% off their first purchase as well as Klubnik a portion of net sales. Check out the impressive clip by Klubnik below:
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik