CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik shows off incredible accuracy in Rhoback commercial

WATCH: Cade Klubnik shows off incredible accuracy in Rhoback commercial
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 3 11:01

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik inked a multi-year endorsement deal last month with Rhoback, a popular activewear brand based out of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rhoback recently posted a short clip of Klubnik throwing three perfect strikes into a jug machine and then catching them back one-handed.

Here is Klubnik's Commission Link that will offer new customers 15% off their first purchase as well as Klubnik a portion of net sales.

Check out the impressive clip by Klubnik below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cade Klubnik shows off incredible accuracy in Rhoback commercial
WATCH: Cade Klubnik shows off incredible accuracy in Rhoback commercial
ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Duke predictions
ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Duke predictions
WATCH: Tee Higgins with classy move for fans
WATCH: Tee Higgins with classy move for fans
LOOK: Duke to wear alternate helmets against Clemson
LOOK: Duke to wear alternate helmets against Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week