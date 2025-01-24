Vegas sets 2025 Clemson over/under win total

TigerNet Staff

FanDuel has released its regular-season win total over/unders for Clemson and several more programs. That total is set at 9.5 for Clemson. Opener opponent LSU (Aug. 30 in Death Valley) is at 8.5. Clemson last had a number set in the double digits in the 2022 campaign (10.5) and it was 9.5 in 2023 and 2024, where the Tigers won eight and nine games in the regular season respectively (the totals are for before conference championship weekend). Clemson 2025 schedule opponents 08/30 LSU 09/06 Troy 11/22 Furman 11/29 at South Carolina Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech More 2025 over/unders (FanDuel) Alabama: 8.5 Georgia: 9.5 Miami: 8.5 UNC: 7.5 Ohio State: 10.5 Oregon: 10.5 Penn State: 10.5 Texas: 9.5 USC: 7.5 Tennessee: 9.5 Louisville: 8.5

