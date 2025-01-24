CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sammy Brown will anchor a Clemson defense looking to get back to the CFP.
Sammy Brown will anchor a Clemson defense looking to get back to the CFP.

Vegas sets 2025 Clemson over/under win total
2025 Jan 24

FanDuel has released its regular-season win total over/unders for Clemson and several more programs.

That total is set at 9.5 for Clemson.

Opener opponent LSU (Aug. 30 in Death Valley) is at 8.5.

Clemson last had a number set in the double digits in the 2022 campaign (10.5) and it was 9.5 in 2023 and 2024, where the Tigers won eight and nine games in the regular season respectively (the totals are for before conference championship weekend).

Clemson 2025 schedule opponents

08/30 LSU

09/06 Troy

11/22 Furman

11/29 at South Carolina

Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU

Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech

More 2025 over/unders (FanDuel)

Alabama: 8.5

Georgia: 9.5

Miami: 8.5

UNC: 7.5

Ohio State: 10.5

Oregon: 10.5

Penn State: 10.5

Texas: 9.5

USC: 7.5

Tennessee: 9.5

Louisville: 8.5

