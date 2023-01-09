Vegas odds on Clemson winning 2024 CFB title

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Georgia (14-0) will face off against No. 3 TCU (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night (7:30 pm/ESPN).

As we watch another season about to close, it's never too early to think about the next season's possibilities and what's to come.

"The usual suspects Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State top the list," BetOnline.ag SportsBook manager Adam Burns said via press release. "Michigan is a distant fourth, and mostly because we have to account for the possibility of Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL. I expect a lot of odds movement in the next few weeks and would not be surprised if these odds for many teams move dramatically. One other note, due to the current climate mentioned above, we have less teams than usual in our opening lines. More longshots will be added as the season gets closer.”

Clemson was tied with the 8th-best odds with TCU at 25/1.

In-state rival South Carolina was mentioned in the odds list at 100/1.

Check out the full CFB title odds below:

2024 College Football Championship Winner odds

Georgia 3/1

Alabama 15/4

Ohio State 6/1

Michigan 12/1

Notre Dame 14/1

Penn State 18/1

Texas 18/1

Clemson 25/1

TCU 25/1

Utah 28/1

USC 33/1

Kansas State 40/1

LSU 40/1

Oklahoma 40/1

Florida State 50/1

Miami 50/1

Oregon 50/1

Oregon State 50/1

Tennessee 50/1

Texas A&M 50/1

UCLA 50/1

Wisconsin 50/1

NC State 60/1

Washington 66/1

Florida 75/1

Auburn 100/1

Iowa 100/1

Kentucky 100/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Missouri 100/1

North Carolina 100/1

Oklahoma State 100/1

Ole Miss 100/1

Purdue 100/1

South Carolina 100/1

Tulane 100/1

Arkansas 150/1

Michigan State 150/1

Illinois 200/1

Indiana 200/1

Minnesota 200/1