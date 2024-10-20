Updated ESPN Clemson Playoff outlook sees ranking drop

TigerNet Staff by

Another week of college football data points are in, and according to ESPN's College Football Playoff rankings outlook, Clemson did drop a spot despite a 48-31 win over Virginia on Saturday. The first CFP rankings come on Nov. 5, so the Tigers will have one more opportunity to strengthen their case for the debut of the committee's work, hosting Louisville on Nov. 2. ESPN's projection is Clemson ranked 9th overall currently with the 6-1 record. "The Tigers held off a feisty Virginia team Saturday to earn their sixth straight win since a season-opening loss to Georgia. As good as Clemson has looked during its winning streak, though, the committee will recognize that Virginia is the only opponent Clemson has defeated with a winning record. None of Clemson's wins are against ranked teams, and four opponents have four losses each (FSU has six). Most, if not all, of the contenders ranked ahead of Clemson are either undefeated or have a better résumé," ESPN's Heather Dinich writes. Unbeaten Pitt and a trip there is regarded as Clemson's toughest remaining regular season game, on Nov. 16. Miami is No. 5 after another shootout win, 52-45, at Louisville. Based off of the ESPN rankings projection, the seedings would be: "No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten champ), No. 2 Georgia (SEC champ), No. 3 Miami (ACC champ) and No. 4 BYU (Big 12 champ). Each would receive a bye. Eight remaining seeds would play on-campus first-round games. Those matchups would be: No. 12 Boise State (fifth conference champ) at No. 5 Texas; No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Ohio State; No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Penn State; and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 LSU." Clemson and Penn State have never met on a campus site, with the Tigers winning their only matchup in the 1988 Citrus Bowl (35-10). For the larger ESPN panel, Clemson is again a unanimous selection for a CFP at-large spot, ranging from a 7-seed (hosting Tennessee) to a 10-seed (traveling to Texas). Elsewhere at the site, Clemson dropped two places in the SP+ metric to No. 13, moving up two spots on offense (9th) and dropping seven on defense (27th). The Tigers are also down two with the ESPN Football Power Index to No. 13, but rated by efficiency, Clemson is seventh overall with a No. 5 offense, No. 16 defense and No. 123 special teams group. Looking ahead to the CFP rankings assembly, ESPN rates Clemson with the No. 59 strength of schedule there but with a No. 38 remaining strength of schedule. The Tigers are No. 18 in strength of record and No. 6 in game control and average in-game win probability.

