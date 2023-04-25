Two Tigers projected in mock college football top players draft

First off the board from Clemson is linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at No. 16.

"The best off-ball linebacker in college football, Trotter had a dominant sophomore season with 89 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 2 INTs. He can do it all. Trotter has elite sideline to sideline speed, excels in the box pressuring the passer and is arguably the best coverage linebacker in the country," said 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Pairing up a top defensive player with a top offensive player, Cade Klubnik is pegged for No. 26 overall.

"In sophomore Cade Klubnik, Clemson has a potentially elite quarterback who will open up the passing game and also use his legs when needed. Klubnik should thrive under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Don’t be surprised to see Clemson back in the playoffs in 2023 with Klubnik as the bright-eyed face of the program," 247Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer said.

Klubnik, a former 5-star prospect, completed 61% of his throws for 697 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions over 10 games last season. He took over for DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship Game and led the Tigers to a win, becoming the third freshman to win MVP honors with 20-of-24 passes completed for 279 yards and a TD and also rushing for a score.

Southern Cal QB Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner, was picked No. 1 overall.

Among scheduled Clemson opponents this season, UNC QB Drake Maye (4), Notre Dame OT Joe Alt (8), Florida State DE Jared Verse (9), Florida State QB Jordan Travis (18) and Florida State LB Kalen DeLoach (19) made the list.