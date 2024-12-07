|
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title, making CFP playoff
The ACC: "Another Clemson Championship."
No. 17 Clemson topped No. 7 SMU 34-31 on Saturday night in Charlotte, NC, to claim the 2024 ACC title. The victory propels the Tigers into the College Football Playoff. Take a look at some of the top social media reactions to Clemson's big win: NOLAN HAUSER JUST CALLED GAME FOR @ClemsonFB!!! pic.twitter.com/XCZoh1bxEG #Clemson raises the ACC Championship trophy: @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/x6cSp5B6ux Nolan Hauser, the kicker who just sent Clemson to the CFP, is the son of Sheri Bueter, an All-American soccer soccer player at Clemson and Scott Hauser, who pitched on Clemson’s 1996 College World Series team. Most Tigers house ever. The moment @ClemsonFB called game. pic.twitter.com/iobX71rBFQ Clemson has now won 8 of the last 10 ACC Titles 😳🐅 pic.twitter.com/QPCKF41UOy Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser go right to the front of the line at the bar. Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says “thank you Jesus” after his team won the ACC Championship. Another. Clemson. Championship. THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE ACC CHAMPIONS 🏆 A lot of people are worried that the 12-team Playoff is too big a departure and will feel alien to college football. But Clemson knocking Bama out of the Playoff is a classic CFP staple. Another. Clemson. Championship. Longest kickoff return of the season for Clemson. Followed by the longest FG in the history of the ACC Championship. Our @YahooSports projection of the CFP bracket. pic.twitter.com/ORxmQeBVW9 ANOTHER! It gets better every. single. time. 😁🏆@ClemsonFB x #ACCFCG pic.twitter.com/4kghwtggF5 For the 28th time (and 22nd time in the ACC), Clemson accepts their trophy as a conference champion. CLEMSON WALKS IT OFF‼️🤯 ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on SMU: pic.twitter.com/VhMk6S6lIE Clemson deserves a bye in the CFP. 271 total yards. “I had no doubt we would come out and play our best game.”#Clemson LB Sammy Brown reacts to the Tigers heading back to the CFP:@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/QZpsCGGxk9 In Clemson's nine Dabo just left the locker room, turned to his AD and yelled “Hey the kicker’s rev share just went up!” ACC CHAMPS 🐅 CLEMSON WINS ON A WALK OFF FIELD GOAL Unreal. Clemson will have a kick for the win. ACC Champions. 🏆 For us to struggle all season with field goals, and then for us to win a championship + punch our ticket to The Playoff by making a very difficult field goal is just very Clemson 😂🧡 Forever cemented in Clemson History. Dabo Swinney breaks Frank Howards Clemson coaching record for conference Championships Clemson is the first team in FBS history to kick a 50+ yard FG as time expires to win a conference championship game 🔥 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/thThjnQfr3 “ACC: ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP” 🏆@ClemsonFB is headed to the Playoff! pic.twitter.com/8eH3x2hf9V What a night for @ClemsonFB and the #ClemsonFamily! 🧡#Clemson || #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/kk4M0i8pHc If you told me Sammy Brown made every tackle in this game, I’d have to go back and rewatch the game just to double check. Same, @CadeKlubnikQB. Same. Hey @CFBPlayoff, we’re back. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GHutvjkEGm Clemson True Freshman Bryant Wesco Jr in the ACC Championship Game: PAINT THE WORLD ORANGE ‼️🟠 pic.twitter.com/iGh38nyzOP If SMU is left out after THAT … C-L-E-M-S-O-N 🗣️@ClemsonFB x #ACCFCG 🏆 pic.twitter.com/a8U0UrakEh Hate us cause you ain’t us. Another. Clemson. Championship pic.twitter.com/Y5nC50hHqd
Amen, coach!! pic.twitter.com/ul2CSoq8ZH
Make that NINE ACC titles for Dabo Swinney! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Ok2HLb0wWq
🏆 2024
🏆 2022
🏆 2020
🏆 2019
🏆 2018
🏆 2017
🏆 2016
🏆 2015
🏆 2011
🏆 1991
🏆 1988
🏆 1987
🏆 1986
🏆 1982
🏆 1981
🏆 1978
🏆 1967
🏆 1966
🏆 1965
🏆 1959
🏆 1958
🏆 1956 pic.twitter.com/tuJUZa3c9b
6 more minutes of this open bar.
Bout to put em outta business. pic.twitter.com/a9fSQ92DBd
CLEMSON!
CHAMPIONSHIP!#GoTigers || @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/28bHNzh6FJ
In a bit of a down year, Clemson remains the class of the ACC pic.twitter.com/bjgqIiS8wb
December 8, 2024
(via ABC)
pic.twitter.com/p3fLywV0Eq
SMU is without a doubt a playoff team.
PERIOD.
4 Passing Touchdowns.
ACC Champion. @CadeKlubnikQB leads Clemson to an ACC Championship and a guaranteed spot in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/wTwTCMaJJ0
ACC championship wins since 2011 the Tigers have won the turnover margin 20-3
Clemson takes home the hardware for the eighth time in 10 years 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IKgXYK8jZP
THE TIGERS GO TO THE PLAYOFF
CFP Bound with a bye-worthy performance. 🏆
THE TIGERS ARE BACK ON TOP! pic.twitter.com/nFa9A1QIDu
That kick return will be remembered forever! Proud of you lil bro💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wb9BE2pEcN
December 8, 2024
Now has 9, Howard had 8.
Absurd production. Guy has a nose for the football.
ACC CHAMPS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bwA1XAzQzp
🐅 8 REC
🐅 142 YDS
🐅 2 TDS@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/CIhfZ4zQAE
