Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title, making CFP playoff

No. 17 Clemson topped No. 7 SMU 34-31 on Saturday night in Charlotte, NC, to claim the 2024 ACC title.

The victory propels the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.

Take a look at some of the top social media reactions to Clemson's big win:

NOLAN HAUSER JUST CALLED GAME FOR @ClemsonFB!!! pic.twitter.com/XCZoh1bxEG — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 8, 2024

Nolan Hauser, the kicker who just sent Clemson to the CFP, is the son of Sheri Bueter, an All-American soccer soccer player at Clemson and Scott Hauser, who pitched on Clemson’s 1996 College World Series team. Most Tigers house ever. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 8, 2024

Clemson has now won 8 of the last 10 ACC Titles 😳🐅 pic.twitter.com/QPCKF41UOy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2024

Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser go right to the front of the line at the bar. — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) December 8, 2024

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says “thank you Jesus” after his team won the ACC Championship.



Amen, coach!! pic.twitter.com/ul2CSoq8ZH — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 8, 2024

THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE ACC CHAMPIONS 🏆



Make that NINE ACC titles for Dabo Swinney! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Ok2HLb0wWq — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 8, 2024

A lot of people are worried that the 12-team Playoff is too big a departure and will feel alien to college football. But Clemson knocking Bama out of the Playoff is a classic CFP staple. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2024

Another. Clemson. Championship.



🏆 2024

🏆 2022

🏆 2020

🏆 2019

🏆 2018

🏆 2017

🏆 2016

🏆 2015

🏆 2011

🏆 1991

🏆 1988

🏆 1987

🏆 1986

🏆 1982

🏆 1981

🏆 1978

🏆 1967

🏆 1966

🏆 1965

🏆 1959

🏆 1958

🏆 1956 pic.twitter.com/tuJUZa3c9b — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 8, 2024

Longest kickoff return of the season for Clemson. Followed by the longest FG in the history of the ACC Championship.



6 more minutes of this open bar.



Bout to put em outta business. pic.twitter.com/a9fSQ92DBd — The Hammer. (@HammerHeadBets) December 8, 2024

For the 28th time (and 22nd time in the ACC), Clemson accepts their trophy as a conference champion.



In a bit of a down year, Clemson remains the class of the ACC pic.twitter.com/bjgqIiS8wb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2024

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on SMU: pic.twitter.com/VhMk6S6lIE — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) December 8, 2024

Clemson deserves a bye in the CFP.

SMU is without a doubt a playoff team.



PERIOD. — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024

271 total yards.

4 Passing Touchdowns.

ACC Champion. @CadeKlubnikQB leads Clemson to an ACC Championship and a guaranteed spot in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/wTwTCMaJJ0 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024

“I had no doubt we would come out and play our best game.”#Clemson LB Sammy Brown reacts to the Tigers heading back to the CFP:@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/QZpsCGGxk9 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 8, 2024

In Clemson's nine

ACC championship wins since 2011 the Tigers have won the turnover margin 20-3 — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 8, 2024

Dabo just left the locker room, turned to his AD and yelled “Hey the kicker’s rev share just went up!” — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 8, 2024

ACC CHAMPS 🐅



Clemson takes home the hardware for the eighth time in 10 years 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IKgXYK8jZP — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024

CLEMSON WINS ON A WALK OFF FIELD GOAL



THE TIGERS GO TO THE PLAYOFF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 8, 2024

Unreal. Clemson will have a kick for the win. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 8, 2024

ACC Champions. 🏆

CFP Bound with a bye-worthy performance. 🏆



THE TIGERS ARE BACK ON TOP! pic.twitter.com/nFa9A1QIDu — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024

For us to struggle all season with field goals, and then for us to win a championship + punch our ticket to The Playoff by making a very difficult field goal is just very Clemson 😂🧡 — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 8, 2024

Forever cemented in Clemson History.



That kick return will be remembered forever! Proud of you lil bro💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wb9BE2pEcN — James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) December 8, 2024

Dabo Swinney breaks Frank Howards Clemson coaching record for conference Championships

Now has 9, Howard had 8. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 8, 2024

Clemson is the first team in FBS history to kick a 50+ yard FG as time expires to win a conference championship game 🔥 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/thThjnQfr3 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 8, 2024

“ACC: ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP” 🏆@ClemsonFB is headed to the Playoff! pic.twitter.com/8eH3x2hf9V — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024

If you told me Sammy Brown made every tackle in this game, I’d have to go back and rewatch the game just to double check.



Absurd production. Guy has a nose for the football. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 8, 2024

Clemson True Freshman Bryant Wesco Jr in the ACC Championship Game:



🐅 8 REC

🐅 142 YDS

🐅 2 TDS@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/CIhfZ4zQAE — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 8, 2024

PAINT THE WORLD ORANGE ‼️🟠 pic.twitter.com/iGh38nyzOP — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024

If SMU is left out after THAT … — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 8, 2024