TV announcers for 2024 ACC Championship game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 2 18:14

Championship season is upon us.

No. 18/17 Clemson (9-3, 7-1) will face No. 8/7 SMU at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, December 7, at 8 PM ET on ABC.

The Tigers will be looking for their 22nd all-time ACC title.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson is currently around a 1.5-point underdog against SMU.

