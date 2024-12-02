|
TV announcers for 2024 ACC Championship game
2024 Dec 2 18:14- -
Championship season is upon us.
No. 18/17 Clemson (9-3, 7-1) will face No. 8/7 SMU at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, December 7, at 8 PM ET on ABC. The Tigers will be looking for their 22nd all-time ACC title. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. Clemson is currently around a 1.5-point underdog against SMU.
No. 18/17 Clemson (9-3, 7-1) will face No. 8/7 SMU at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, December 7, at 8 PM ET on ABC.
The Tigers will be looking for their 22nd all-time ACC title.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.
Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.
Clemson is currently around a 1.5-point underdog against SMU.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football