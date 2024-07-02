Two Tigers ranked in Top 10 all-time college football playmaking duos

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne ranked in Top 10 all-time college football playmaking duos

TigerNet Staff by

Two current teammates and Tigers are regarded as one of the Top 10 playmaking duos in college football history. 247Sports assembled a ranking of the Top 50 playmaking duos ever in college football, where former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne checked in at No. 9. "Two of the ACC's greatest players of all-time at their respective positions, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were key cogs in Clemson's 15-0 national title-winning season in 2018 with incredible numbers," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "A former five-star recruit, Lawrence threw for 3,280 yards as a freshman that campaign with 30 touchdowns. He followed that up with a 36-touchdown season as a sophomore. Via Clemson Athletics, Etienne was part of a senior class that helped Clemson to four ACC titles, four College Football Playoff berths, two national championship appearances and a national title, all while becoming the first FBS senior class since 2010 to go undefeated at home (27-0 at Death Valley)." The NCAA FBS record holder for career games with a touchdown (46), Etienne left with ACC high marks in rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468) over four seasons and 55 games (42 starts). In total, he rushed 686 times for 4,952 yards with 70 rushing touchdowns and caught 102 passes for 1,155 and eight receiving touchdowns in 1,852 career snaps. He exited tied with Travis Prentice (468 from 1996-99) for the seventh-most career points in FBS history and was the sixth FBS player ever to rush for 70 career touchdowns, according to official NCAA records. Lawrence concluded his career 34-2 (.944) as a starter and left with the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978. That was a Clemson record in wins for a starting QB, surpassing the 32 career wins held by Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson. He completed 758-of-1138 career passes (66.6 percent) for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for a pass efficiency rating of 164.26 in 2,237 snaps over 40 career games (36 starts). The two went on to dueling first-round selections for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, where Lawrence became Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. USC's Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush topped the 247Sports ranking, with Clemson facing LSU's Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at No. 8 in the Top 10 tier.

