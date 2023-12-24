Travis Etienne's brother commits to UGA, to face Clemson in week 1

Former Florida running back Trevor Etienne announced that he has committed to Georgia on Sunday.

Etienne was ranked as the No. 8 player in the transfer portal (On3) and the top running back available. He has two years remaining of playing eligibility.

In 2023, he had 131 rushes for 753 yards (5.75 yards per carry) and a team-high eight touchdowns.

In two seasons with the Gators, he had 1,472 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Etienne's first game with Georgia will be against a talented Clemson squad in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to open the 2024 season.

This will be the 65th time Georgia and Clemson have faced each other.