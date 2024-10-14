Travis Etienne injury update

To make matters worse, Jaguars head coach Doug Peterson announced Monday that running back Travis Etienne suffered a hamstring injury while running a deep post pattern in the game and is currently week to week.

He had three carries for -1 yards before leaving the contest.

In six games this season, Etienne has 56 rushes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 16 catches for 91 yards.

Look for running back Tank Bigsby to take a lead role in the running back role while 'ETN' is out of the lineup. He has 41 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Jaguars have to be one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, with a dismal 1-5 record.