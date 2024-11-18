TJ Parker named ACC D-lineman of the week after monster game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 12 of the 2024 college football season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees: QUARTERBACK – Ashton Daniels, Stanford, QB, Buford, Georgia Daniels helped to lead Stanford to a 38-35 over nationally ranked Louisville on Saturday, November 16. He finished the game with 22 completions on 33 pass attempts, totaling 298 passing yards and three touchdowns. His 298 passing yards marked his career-high, as were his three passing touchdowns. Daniels also carried the ball 22 times, tying the most by a Stanford quarterback since 2023. RUNNING BACK – Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, RB, Clayton, North Carolina Hampton continues to raise the bar, rushing for a new career high in North Carolina’s win over Wake Forest, totaling 244 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 carries. He also added five catches for 16 yards, finishing the primetime contest with 260 all-purpose yards. Hampton moved into fifth place in North Carolina history for rushing yards and is now the only Tar Heel in school history to rush for over 100 yards in eight consecutive games. RECEIVER & ROOKIE – Emmett Mosley V, Stanford, WR, Chicago, Illinois Mosley V broke out as Stanford’s leading receiver in the win over Louisville, catching 13 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. His 13 receptions and three touchdowns are both the most by a true freshman in Stanford history. Mosley’s 168 receiving yards also finished as the third-most for a true freshman in Stanford history. Mosley’s historic afternoon got off to a strong start when he hauled in a 62-yard touchdown catch, marking the longest passing play of the season for the Cardinal. It was the first three-touchdown performance by a Stanford receiver since Elic Ayomanor went for three scores against Colorado in 2023. OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Savion Washington, Syracuse, OL, Akron, Ohio Washington played 80 offensive snaps, helping lead the Syracuse offense that scored on 7-of-9 possessions and did not punt until 4:29 left in the third quarter. He did not allow a sack and had an 88-percent run-blocking grade and a 90-percent pass-blocking grade. He also notched three knockdown and two cut blocks in the conference road win at California. DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – T.J. Parker, Clemson, DE, Phenix City, Alabama Parker tied the Clemson record with 4.0 sacks in the Tigers’ win over Pitt. On the day, Parker recorded seven tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. His 4.0 sacks were tied for the most among FBS players this season and his 5.0 tackles-for-loss were the most by a Clemson player since 2017. Parker’s 5.0 tackles-for-loss are also tied for the most by any FBS player this season. #Clemson DE TJ Parker has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.



pic.twitter.com/JRXiMk41Bh — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 18, 2024 LINEBACKER – Kobe Wilson, SMU, LB, Snellville, Georgia Wilson recorded a career-high 16 tackles as SMU defeated Boston College, 38-28. In addition to his 16 tackles, eight of which were unassisted, Wilson logged a sack and a pass breakup. The 16 tackles were the most by an SMU player since 2013 and the most by any ACC student-athlete this season. DEFENSIVE BACK – Jonas Sanker, Virginia, S, Charlottesville, Virginia Sanker recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including eight solo efforts and two tackles-for-loss, at No. 8 Notre Dame. For the second straight week, he had a hand in a turnover after he recovered a fumble on special teams. His 13 total tackles were the most by a defensive back against Notre Dame this season. Sanker has recorded four games with double-digit tackles this season and 11 for his career. He leads the ACC and ranks eighth in the country with 5.5 solo tackles per game. SPECIALIST – Emmet Kenney, Stanford, K, Fargo, North Dakota Kenney nailed his second game-winning field goal of the season as Stanford defeated No. 19 Louisville, 38-35. The 52-yard game-winning kick was the longest of Kenney’s career and marked the second-longest game-winning field goal in the history of Stanford Stadium.