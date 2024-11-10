Tigers take care of ball on offense and defense, while special teams woes continue

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson was on the plus side of the turnover margin for the sixth time this season with the performance in the 24-14 win at Virginia Tech, notching two more interceptions and a fumble recovery. That pushed Clemson to No. 5 in turnover margin nationally, ranking third in turnovers lost (5) and 29th in turnovers gained (16). The Tigers finished 108th in turnovers lost last season (22). Cade Klubnik has engineered much of that efficiency, and he's third nationally in passing touchdowns (24) in leading the No. 7 team in yards per game (473.4). The offense is also seventh in ESPN's FPI efficiency rating (and 12th with the SP+ offensive efficiency). Joining Klubnik in Top 10 individual stats, Tré Williams is eighth in fumbles recovered (2) and Wade Woodaz and T.J. Parker are ninth in fumbles forced per game (0.33). As you might expect, the Tigers are now in sole possession of last in kicks blocked (FGs and PATs; 6) after the FG block TD return was Virginia Tech's scoring for most of Saturday's effort. Clemson's stat profile through nine games: Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), fumbles lost 2 (1), turnovers lost 3 (5), turnover margin 5 (1.22), total yards gained per game 7 (473.4), passes had intercepted 10 (4). Top 35 Third down defense 12 (.299), first downs offense 12 (227), blocked punts 14 (1), points per game 14 (37.7), time of possession 19 (32:02), passes intercepted 19 (11), fourth down offense 22 (.692), third down offense 22 (.462), passing yards per game 24 (274.8), rushing yards per game 26 (198.7), passing efficiency defense 27 (115.32), turnovers gained 29 (16), pass efficiency 30 (146.22), sacks allowed per game 31 (1.33). 100th or worse Kickoff returns 113 (17.4), blocked kicks allowed 133 (6). Basic advanced stats (ESPN) SP+ ($): Offense rating - 12th; defense - 24th; special teams - 124th FPI: Offense rating - 7th; defense - 18th; special teams - 133rd Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 3 (24), points responsible for - 5 (168), points responsible for per game 7 (18.7); Tré Williams - fumbles recovered 8 (2); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 9 (0.33); T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 9 (0.33). Top 35: Phil Mafah - Rushing yards 12 (981), rushing yards per game 13 (109), yards per carry 25 (6.1), all-purpose yards per game 30 (118.89); Nolan Hauser - scoring 20 (9 pts per game), total points scored 22 (81), field goals per game 32 (1.4); Klubnik - total offense 17 (286.1), completions per game 24 (21.7), passing efficiency 28 (148), passing yards 31 (2,275); Antonio Williams - punt returns average 19 (9.9), receiving TDs 33 (6). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

