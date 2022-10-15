CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DeAndre McDaniel is currently on the Clemson coaching staff
Throwback highlight: DeAndre McDaniel lowers the boom on Christian Ponder in 2009
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 15, Sat 15:30

Former Clemson standout DeAndre McDaniel intercepted Florida State's Christian Ponder and lowered the boom on him when he tried to tackle him in Clemson's 40-24 win over the Seminoles back in 2009.

The collision would end Ponder's season and cement McDaniels as a memorable player that helped propel Clemson as the top dog in the ACC.

The Tigers have won 8 out of the last 12 games against FSU.

Check out this short highlight to get you hyped for tonight's game (7:30 p.m./ABC):

