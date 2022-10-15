Throwback highlight: DeAndre McDaniel lowers the boom on Christian Ponder in 2009

Former Clemson standout DeAndre McDaniel intercepted Florida State's Christian Ponder and lowered the boom on him when he tried to tackle him in Clemson's 40-24 win over the Seminoles back in 2009.

The collision would end Ponder's season and cement McDaniels as a memorable player that helped propel Clemson as the top dog in the ACC.

The Tigers have won 8 out of the last 12 games against FSU.

Check out this short highlight to get you hyped for tonight's game (7:30 p.m./ABC):