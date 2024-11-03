The Aftermath: Picking up the pieces in Clemson's dysfunctional loss to Louisville

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

The Tigers took a 33-21 thrashing to Louisville and took a beating to their playoff hopes in the process. In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their thoughts on the loss to the Cardinals. Were there signs within the rush defense that a performance like this was coming? They also break down the offensive game plan, a lack of urgency, and much more.

