Dabo Swinney was not pleased with Avieon Terrell's DPI late in the first half
The Aftermath: Picking up the pieces in Clemson's dysfunctional loss to Louisville
by - Correspondent - 2024 Nov 3 02:01

The Tigers took a 33-21 thrashing to Louisville and took a beating to their playoff hopes in the process.

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their thoughts on the loss to the Cardinals.

Were there signs within the rush defense that a performance like this was coming?

They also break down the offensive game plan, a lack of urgency, and much more.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

