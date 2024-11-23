CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Payton Page went the distance for his first pick-six of his career
The Aftermath - Moving to the Palmetto Bowl + Tae Harris Thoughts
by - Correspondent - 2024 Nov 23 21:54

Payton Page soared to the end zone, and the stakes soared significantly for the Palmetto Bowl.

Clemson cruises past The Citadel, moving to nine wins on the year.

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann drop their thoughts on the win over the Bulldogs.

They also shift to South Carolina and what a weekend of chaos has done to the stakes of the Palmetto Bowl.

They also deliver their thoughts on Tae Harris' decommitment and what it means for Clemson recruiting.

This episode is stuffed with content you don't want to miss.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Postgame notes on Clemson-The Citadel
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson vs. The Citadel condensed highlights (21 min)
