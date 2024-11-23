Clemson cruises past The Citadel, moving to nine wins on the year.

In this aftermath edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann drop their thoughts on the win over the Bulldogs.

They also shift to South Carolina and what a weekend of chaos has done to the stakes of the Palmetto Bowl.

They also deliver their thoughts on Tae Harris' decommitment and what it means for Clemson recruiting.

This episode is stuffed with content you don't want to miss.

