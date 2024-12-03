Texans LB suspended for illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

An ugly, illegal play with serious health repercussions. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan announced a three-game suspension for a Houston Texans linebacker after a dirty late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, which incited a brawl. In his statement, Runyan explained the rationale for the suspension: “During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote. "Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. "After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone. Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.” Late Sunday, Lawrence updated his condition. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all,” Lawrence said on social media. He has 2,045 passing yards with 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions this season. Watch Trevor Lawrence immediately after this horrific hit. His right arm suddenly flexes as his left arm simultaneously extends. This is known as the “fencing posture”—an involuntary reflex that occurs after impact in blunt head trauma. It signifies a traumatic brain injury with… pic.twitter.com/Saa8j8cffJ — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) December 1, 2024 "It's everything you're not supposed to do. Everything...There's an honor that you give to your opponent on the football field and you respect him."



Daryl Johnston on Azeez Al-Shaair.pic.twitter.com/KO9i2XbuIx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

