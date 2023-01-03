Tennessee fan tries to troll Dabo Swinney with free burgers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tennessee fans had heard the following quote from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney earlier in the season that made them irate on their message boards.

“When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said during a press conference. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend, ‘What are we? Are we 3 or 4? Where are we going? Are we in Arizona, or are we in Atlanta?’ And the next thing you know, you forget you’ve gotta go play (Tennesse got blown out by South Carolina).”

Swinney was talking about how his team had to stay focused throughout the season, but some of the Tennessee fans never forgot about the quote.

Clemson lost 31-14 to Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30.

One diehard Tennesee fan celebrated the win by sending Swinney a care package of 24 Omaha Steak Burgers to Clemson's campus, trolling the 'flipping burgers' comment.

This fan thought he was trolling Swinney really good, but I'm sure someone at Clemson just took home the burgers, grilled them up really tasty for their family, and ate them.

Maybe Swinney heard about the hamburgers, maybe not. Maybe his family is eating them right now having a grand time.

I have no idea, but I didn't get any free burgers. I guess I'm jealous. I wish someone would troll me with free burgers. I digress; I must be really hungry.

Bottomline --- Hopefully, the hamburgers were not thrown away as free hamburgers are a terrible thing to waste, even if it comes from a trolling Tennessee fan.

This Tennessee fan had burgers sent to Dabo Swinney at Clemso,n and they were delivered today 😂 pic.twitter.com/LuucrUL0PA — zach ragan (@zachtnt) January 4, 2023