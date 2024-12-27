Standout DE confirms he will return to Clemson in 2025

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

T.J. Parker confirms he will return to Clemson in 2025

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 27 20:34

In this ever-changing portal era of college football, a standout Tiger is staying put for the 2025 season.

Clemson sophomore defensive end T.J. Parker confirmed via social media on Friday night that he will be back next season with the Tigers.

"Let’s run it back, Clemson," Parker posted along with a WWE gif.

In 2024, he had an impressive season, tallying 57 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, 11 sacks, and six forced fumbles, which was a Clemson single-season record.

After the season, he was named to the All-American second team and All-ACC first team.

Parker will enter the 2025 season with 105 tackles (32.0 for loss), 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in 1,085 snaps over 27 career games (17 starts) from 2023-24.

Clemson fans can look forward to more dominant performances from one of the ACC's top pass-rushers next year.

