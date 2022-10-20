Syracuse DB on plan to play spoiler at Clemson: "I feel bad for 'em"

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is going for an ACC record 38 home wins in a row on Saturday at noon (ABC), and understandably, the unbeaten No. 14 Syracuse Orange are looking to play spoiler and take control of the Atlantic Division.

Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut was asked about that scenario by local media this week.

"Yeah, I feel bad for ‘em because we’re definitely planning to spoil that. That’s definitely on our mind, but we just want to win the game. That’s what is most on our mind," Chestnut said per Syracuse.com.

Chestnut is confident in his defensive unit, which ranks 30th overall according to the ESPN SP+ formula.

"Yeah, he’s (DJ Uiagalelei) a great player, but he’s got to go against a top-five defense in my opinion. We’ll see how it goes for him." Chestnut said. "Just seeing the talent from last year and the work in the offseason. We got the guys to make history here. That’s what we’re trying to do."

That confidence for the 13.5-point underdogs extends to the offensive side as well, where QB Garrett Shrader wasn't bashful either.

"I don’t know why, but I’m excited – this is our year to take them down. There would be no better way to do it than Death Valley," Shrader said. "I’d probably say obviously the turnovers and penalties (are keys to a win), those have been the two things that have been holding us back the most from really being what we’re capable of being. Outside of that, just keep doing the routine stuff that we’ve been doing and capitalizing once you get past the 50. I don’t have any doubt that we’re going to do that this weekend and I’m excited. And explosive plays as well.

"There’s going to be opportunities. When the big plays are there, we’ve got to make them happen and make them hit."