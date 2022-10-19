Syracuse QB on Clemson: "This is our year to take them down"

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader on Clemson: "This is our year to take them down"

Confidence is not something that Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader lacks coming into Death Valley leading a 6-0 and No. 14-ranked Orange football team.

After nearly pulling off the upset last year in the Dome, an improved Shrader feels like his team is poised to finish the job this weekend.

“Playing a top-ranked team in the country, obviously you want to play them tough,” Shrader said of Syracuse playing Clemson close in recent years on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast. “I can’t pinpoint one reason but schematically they’ve got a great club. That D-line they’ve got is very stout. That kinda sets the tone for their defense. Coach Swinney has been doing a pretty good job as well just building that program. I don’t know why, but I’m excited – this is our year to take them down.

“There would be no better way to do it than Death Valley.”

Syracuse has covered the spread in four of the last five games against the Tigers and won outright in 2017 despite being a double-digit underdog in each game, with three games being decided by four points or less. They are a 13.5-point underdog this Saturday.

Shrader talked the keys to pulling off such an upset later on the podcast.

“I’d probably say obviously the turnovers and penalties, those have been the two things that have been holding us back the most from really being what we’re capable of being,” Shrader said. “Outside of that, just keep doing the routine stuff that we’ve been doing and capitalizing once you get past the 50. I don’t have any doubt that we’re going to do that this weekend and I’m excited. And explosive plays as well. There’s going to be opportunities. When the big plays are there, we’ve got to make them happen and make them hit.”

The fourth-year player and former Mississippi State transfer has been one of the most improved quarterbacks in the nation, jumping from a 54.4 PFF grade as a passer last year to 81.8 this year with leaps in completion percentage from 52.3% to 69.5% and yards per attempt (6.1 to 9.4). He has more touchdown passes in 190 dropbacks (12) this season than he did in 308 dropbacks in 2021 (9).

Shrader said he was eager to get on the field repeatedly in the interview.

“It will be an exciting atmosphere and we’ve already started practicing for that atmosphere that we’re going to be playing in. I’m excited,” the Charlotte, NC product said. “This is what you play the game for – these type of games. I think it will be exciting. Especially knowing that we’ve matched up really well against them historically – even knowing now that we’re more talented and more explosive than we ever have been.

“I like to see how it’s going to play out. And just kind of compare that and add in that environment and there’s definitely a lot of excitement here…The more I watch of them the more excitement I get. It will be a fun game.”