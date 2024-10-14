Swinney updates Tyler Brown's injury status

Swinney was asked on his radio show if Brown, who suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this season, might possibly redshirt. Swinney said it was "certainly an option" but not something that they've committed to. He said that the coaching staff couldn't count on a redshirt without knowing how the group's health and depth will stay down the stretch.

"We're just trying to get him back," Swinney said. "This past week we made a decision to do a tightrope surgery and try to accelerate his healing."

Swinney said that Brown's injury had "plateaued," and they're looking to get him into better health.

"Hopefully with an open date, he will respond really well," Swinney said.

Swinney said on Saturday postgame that Brown was "week to week" and indicated that he was unlikely to play before the open week that comes after Saturday's game with Virginia.

Brown has played in just four games this season with five catches for 30 yards. He was a leader in Clemson's offense last season with 52 catches for 531 yards and four scores.

If they were to try to redshirt Brown, he could return starting after the South Carolina game for any postseason action.