CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tyler Brown had surgery on his ankle and now the coaching staff is waiting on how he responds to that for playing status moving forward this season.
Tyler Brown had surgery on his ankle and now the coaching staff is waiting on how he responds to that for playing status moving forward this season.

Swinney updates Tyler Brown's injury status
by - 2024 Oct 14 20:27

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated sophomore receiver standout Tyler Brown's status going forward on Monday.

Swinney was asked on his radio show if Brown, who suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this season, might possibly redshirt. Swinney said it was "certainly an option" but not something that they've committed to. He said that the coaching staff couldn't count on a redshirt without knowing how the group's health and depth will stay down the stretch.

"We're just trying to get him back," Swinney said. "This past week we made a decision to do a tightrope surgery and try to accelerate his healing."

Swinney said that Brown's injury had "plateaued," and they're looking to get him into better health.

"Hopefully with an open date, he will respond really well," Swinney said.

Swinney said on Saturday postgame that Brown was "week to week" and indicated that he was unlikely to play before the open week that comes after Saturday's game with Virginia.

Brown has played in just four games this season with five catches for 30 yards. He was a leader in Clemson's offense last season with 52 catches for 531 yards and four scores.

If they were to try to redshirt Brown, he could return starting after the South Carolina game for any postseason action.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Orange Crush Emergency Podcast: Blake Hebert decommits from Clemson
Orange Crush Emergency Podcast: Blake Hebert decommits from Clemson
Swinney says Clemson's roster is in a 'good situation' for the coming years
Swinney says Clemson's roster is in a 'good situation' for the coming years
Swinney updates Tyler Brown's injury status
Swinney updates Tyler Brown's injury status
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts