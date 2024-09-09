CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney updates Peter Woods' injury status after cut block

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 9 17:36

Clemson star defensive lineman Peter Woods was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's blowout 66-20 win against App State.

Woods was down on the ground for a few minutes after being cut-blocked at his knees by an App State tight end.

He eventually walked off on his own power and went to the medical tent on the sidelines.

On Monday, during the media teleconference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the latest on Woods' injury status.

"He will be day-to-day," Swinney said.

Swinney understands that things happen on the gridiron.

"I don't think there was any bad intent," Swinney said about the play.

It appears that Wood escaped serious injury and that is certainly fortunate news for the Tigers.

In other injury news, Swinney said that receiver Tyler Brown is "day-to-day" after rolling his ankle against App State.

